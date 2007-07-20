Police Beat: Antioch, Lindenhurst, Lake Villa, Grayslake, Wauconda: July 20, 2007

ANTIOCH

Theft

Renee M. Borko, 25, 2541 Galilee, Zion, theft, June 15.

James M. Joyner, 25, 3202 Skyway Drive, McHenry, theft, June 17.

Quintin F. Garfield, 21, 7185 Emerald Drive, McHenry, theft, disorderly conduct, June 17.

Disorderly conduct

Brian C. Richards, 21, 38824 N. North St., Lake Villa, disorderly conduct, June 13.

Charles T. Otto, 19, 359 Patriot Drive, Hainesville, disorderly conduct, June 13.

Possession

Jessica M. Strauss, 28, 42448 Lake St., Antioch, possession of drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance, suspended registration, improper use of registration, uninsured, defective plate light, no front plate, June 12.

Marcie L. Peters, 37, 26721 W. Maple St., Antioch, possession of drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance, June 12.

Revoked license

Michael R. McGrath, 30, 8705 Antioch Road, Salem, Wis., revoked driver's license, June 11.

No valid license

Misael Flores, 40, 366 Inland Drive, Wheeling, no valid driver's license, improper lane use, uninsured, June 10.

LINDENHURST

Suspended license

Jack A. Ronan, 50, 1600 Taft Ave., Berkeley, suspended driver's license, June 1.

Kurtis W. Schreiber, 26, 8211 Balsam Court, Fox Lake, suspended driver's license, improper lane use, June 2.

Luis Tejeda, 45, 319 George, Waukegan, suspended driver's license, improper lane use, no seat belts, June 6.

Revoked license

Damian Rivas, 28, 42192 6th St., Antioch, revoked driver's license, June 1.

Kevin R. Bitner, 31, 1237 Kathleen Court, Antioch, revoked driver's license, June 2.

DUI

James F. Brudwick, 47, 302 W. Orchard St., Mundelein, driving under the influence, DUI with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug equipment, possession of marijuana, speeding, improper lane use, improper lighting, expired registration, improper display of registration, no proof of insurance, equipment violation, June 2.

Michael J. Kavicky, 33, 608 Crabtree Court, Lindenhurst, driving under the influence, DUI with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08, suspended driver's license, June 2.

Konstantinos C. Katris, 25, 1757 Evergreen, Lindenhurst, driving under the influence, speeding, improper lane use, June 3.

No valid license

Hermila Albor, 28, 5118 24th St., Kenosha, Wis., no valid driver's license, speeding, no proof of insurance, June 9.

LAKE VILLA

Warrant

Lisa E. Meredith, 47, 1426 East End, Round Lake Beach, in-state warrant, June 12.

No license

Eduardo D. Cervantes-Rodriguez, 20, 51 Glen Ave., Fox Lake, no driver's license, speeding, uninsured, June 14.

DUI

Curtiss B.Leach, 47, 2863 N. 38th St., Milwaukee, Wis., driving under the influence, improper lane use, June 10.

GRAYSLAKE

Damage to property

Philip Libenson, 34, 37483 N. Route 83, Lake Villa, criminal damage to property, June 12.

Suspended license

Quintessence Quinn, 26, 1714 Hyde Park, Waukegan, driving with a suspended license, obstructing a peace officer, June 15.

DUI

Timothy J. Cook, 39, 300 Oakwood Drive, Antioch, driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.08, June 15.

Possession

Gary Swarthout, 18, 18766 W. Linden Ave., Grayslake, speeding, disobeying a police officer, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, June 16.

Wauconda

No valid driver's license

Gerardo Mora, 28, of 2107 Cristi Lane, No. 7, Belvidere, no valid driver’s license, suspended registration, June 17.