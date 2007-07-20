March 04, 2024
Police Beat for Gurnee: July 20, 2007

By Shaw Local News Network
Police Car

Gurnee

Underage drinking

Ricardo Munoz, 20, 16344 Winding Creek Road, Plainfield, underage drinking, criminal trespassing (Six Flags), June 18.

Battery

Alyna M. Bryski, 27, 714 N. Elizabeth, Chicago, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, June 17.

Retail Theft

Courtney J. Jennings, 18, 4412 Robin Court, Gurnee, retail theft, June 16.

Criminal Trespassing

Gary S. Goza, 18, 5209 W. Greenbriar Ave., McHenry, criminal trespassing (Gurnee Mills), June 17.

Warrant

Shannon M. Graikowski, 28, 2180 Hassel Road, Apt. 103, Hoffman Estates, in-state warrant, June 17.

Suspended license

Elisha J. Davis, 33, 121 Highmoor, Round Lake, driving with a suspended license, June 17.

Unlawful use of a weapon

Borgio Gongor, 25, 5223 N. Reserve, Chicago, unlawful use of a weapon (brass knuckles), June 16.

Possession

Mackenzie M Schmidt, 18, 5423 Birch Avenue, Hammond, Ind., possession of cannabis, June 16.

Vincent Alvarado, 17, 517 Emlyn Place, East Chicago, Ind., possession of cannabis, underage drinking, June 16.

