Police Beat for Gurnee: July 20, 2007

Underage drinking
Ricardo Munoz, 20, 16344 Winding Creek Road, Plainfield, underage drinking, criminal trespassing (Six Flags), June 18.
Battery
Alyna M. Bryski, 27, 714 N. Elizabeth, Chicago, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, June 17.
Retail Theft
Courtney J. Jennings, 18, 4412 Robin Court, Gurnee, retail theft, June 16.
Criminal Trespassing
Gary S. Goza, 18, 5209 W. Greenbriar Ave., McHenry, criminal trespassing (Gurnee Mills), June 17.
Warrant
Shannon M. Graikowski, 28, 2180 Hassel Road, Apt. 103, Hoffman Estates, in-state warrant, June 17.
Suspended license
Elisha J. Davis, 33, 121 Highmoor, Round Lake, driving with a suspended license, June 17.
Unlawful use of a weapon
Borgio Gongor, 25, 5223 N. Reserve, Chicago, unlawful use of a weapon (brass knuckles), June 16.
Possession
Mackenzie M Schmidt, 18, 5423 Birch Avenue, Hammond, Ind., possession of cannabis, June 16.
Vincent Alvarado, 17, 517 Emlyn Place, East Chicago, Ind., possession of cannabis, underage drinking, June 16.