Police Beat for Antioch, Lake Villa, Lindenhurst: July 13, 2007

ANTIOCH

No valid license

Susan M. Adrian, 63, 12004 255th Ave., Trevor, Wis., driving without a valid license, driving without headlights on, June 6.

Nicole P. Gunther, 33, 25868 W. Laneville Drive, Ingleside, driving without a valid license, improper backing up, May 30.

Suspended license

Dawn M. Johnson, 20, 146 Cherry Street, Williams Bay, Wis., driving with a suspended license, improper lane use, June 4.

Renaldo Sauceda, Jr., 26, 1812 89th Street, Kenosha, Wis., driving with a suspended license, improper lane use, May 25.

Brandie M. Deran, 20, 200 block of Main Street, Antioch, driving with a suspended license, failure to provide information after striking property, driving too fast for weather conditions, May 26.

Revoked license

Michael E. Campbell, 36, 24000 block of 60th Place, Salem, Wis., driving with a revoked license, driving without a front plate, May 26.

Attempted burglary

Stephen D. King, 22, 842 Tiffany Farms Road, Antioch, attempted burglary, criminal trespass to real property, obstructing a police officer, May 27.

Michael A. Tomassetti, 22, 1414 Cedar Lake Road, Round Lake Beach, attempted burglary, criminal trespass to real property, obstructing a police officer, May 27.

DUI

Scott Ciszewski, 37, 29 W. Hague Drive, Antioch, driving under the influence, improper lane use, DUI with a blood alcohol content more than 0.08, June 7.

Catherine A. Giordano-Anderson, 40, 26228 W. Channel Ave., Antioch, driving under the influence, failure to signal, driving without a seat belt, failure to display driver's license, driving without insurance, disorderly conduct, June 9.

Michael T. Fritz, 33, 114 Hickory Drive, Lindenhurst, driving under the influence, improper lane use, driving without a rear plate light, June 10.

Mary E. McInerney, 55, 500 block of Windsor Drive, Antioch, driving under the influence, improper lane use, speeding, driving without insurance, DUI with a blood alcohol content more than 0.08, May 30.

Frank A. Santiago, 35, 1200 block of Valley Road, Twin Lakes, Wis., driving under the influence, improper lane use, possession of drug equipment, June 1.

Jessica D. Willemarck, 18, 300 block of Timber Creek Drive, Round Lake Park, driving under the influence, DUI with a blood alcohol content more than 0.08, failure to notify authorities of change of address, transportation of open liquor, May 21.

Joseph J. Duffy, 48, 300 block of Hyde High Point Drive, Lindenhurst, driving under the influence, improper lane use, possession of marijuana, May 22.

Criminal trepass

Ryan D. Becker, 19, 1100 block of Edgewater Lane, Antioch, May 30.

Disorderly conduct

Esther K. Delgado, 26, 500 block of Main Street, Antioch, June 1.

Brian L. Richards, 20, 38000 block of North Street, Lake Villa, May 29.

Underage drinking

Casey F. Martin, 20, 1000 block of Fairfield Road, Round Lake, underage drinking, June 2.

Possession

Charles T. Otto, 19, 300 block of Patriot Drive, Hainesville, possession of marijuana, May 25.

LAKE VILLA

DUI

Thomas W. Jessen, Jr., 42, 211 Waterbury Circle, Lake Villa, driving under the influence, May 29.

Lesley D. Strohman, 32, 26426 Grapevine, Antioch, driving under the influence, improper lane use, ran stop sign, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance, no registration, June 4.

Suspended license

John M. Leonora, 43, 160 Butternut Court, Round Lake, driving with a suspended license, wanted on an in-state warrant, June 4.

Possession

Tobias A. Roberts, 29, 104 Lakewood Drive, Antioch, possession of drug equipment, driving without tail lights on, June 2.

Suspended registration

James A. Vesneske, Jr., 39, 1280 W. Coventry Glen Drive, Round Lake, June 7.

John J. Bauer, 51, 511 Woodmoor Ave., Round Lake Beach, driving with suspended registration, driving with a revoked license, June 6.

Revoked license

Gary S. York, 42, 103 Cedar Ave., Lake Villa, driving with a revoked license, failure to yield to merge with traffic, May 31.

LINDENHURST

DUI

Conner E. Mule, 20, 33191 John Mogg Road, Wildwood, driving under the influence, DUI with a blood alcohol content more than 0.08, June 10.

Danny James Lippold Jr., 20, 107 Burton St., Grayslake, driving under the influence, DUI with a blood alcohol content more than 0.08, speeding, improper lane use, expired registration, uninsured, failure to notify authorities of change of address, June 4.

Revoked license

David A. Rosas, 40, 279 E. Lake Park, Round Lake, driving with a revoked license, May 29.