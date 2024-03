Police beat for Gurnee, Grayslake: July 13, 2007

Gurnee

No valid driver's license

Alejandro Jasso, 32, 3342 W. 38th Place, Chicago, no valid driver's license, no insurance, June 11.

Jose Tapia-Segura, 29, 513 S. Lewis Ave., Waukegan, no valid driver's license, improper lane use, no insurance, June 9.

Warrant

Lee McKenzie, 29, 6518 Maple Ave., Spring Grove, in-state warrant (DUI), June 11.

Kathryn Marie Florio, 33246 N. Lakeshore Drive, Wildwood, in-state warrant (aggravated assault), June 8.

Retail theft

Marilyn Hernandez, 28, 2801 W. Grandville Ave., Waukegan, retail theft, June 9.

Estela Malagon, 54, 2121 Linden Ave., Waukegan, retail theft, June 9.

Edith Malagon, 30, 2121 Linden Ave., Waukegan, retail theft, June 9.

Freddie Centeno, 32, retail theft, 6501 1/2 Lowe Ave., Chicago, June 9.

Underage drinking

Melissa Sirvid, 19, 78000 E. Sequoia Court, Orland Park, underage drinking, June 11.

Suspended registration

Chanier Grashen, 24, 927 Lenox Ave., driving with suspended registration, June 9.

Suspended license

Diane Renee Jackson, 44, driving while license suspended, June 10.

Rickie E. Coleman, 44, 1649 Park Ave Apt 3, North Chicago, speeding, driving while license suspended, June 10.

Hit and run

Thomas George, 46, 333885 N. Summerfields Drive, Gurnee, hit and run, June 8.

Grayslake

Aggravated DUI

Nicole M. Bliss, 23, 26095 Salonika Lane, Punta Gorda, Fla., two counts aggravated driving under the influence - great bodily harm, unlawful possession of marijuana, improper lane use, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving in the wrong lane, driving with an expired registration, June 5.

Battery

Paul M. Murphy, 17, 643 Quail Creek, Grayslake, battery, June 6.

Deceptive practice

Carmella Ingram, 29, 1530 N. Hickory Ave., Round Lake, deceptive practices, June 6.

Possession

Stephen Smaha, 37, 114 Penn Court, Glenview, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, June 9.

Danny Williams, 26, 3210 W. Arthingon, Chicago, possession of marijuana, June 10.