Police beat for Gurnee, Grayslake: June 18, 2007

Gurnee

Credit card fraud

Someone charged $400 at different locations on the credit card of a man, 49, reported May 11.

Criminal defacement

Gang graffiti on the east side of a building, 4376 McClure Ave., May 8.

Gang graffiti on railroad tracks at Route 132 and N. First St., May 8.

Criminal trespass land

Monique Yvette Sinsun, 18, 4107 Phillips Court, Zion, criminal trespass land (Gurnee Mills, 6170 Route 132), May 13.

Two men, 19, of Gurnee, and two other unidentified people, criminal trespass land, (Gurnee Mills, 6170 Route 132), May 10.

Delivery of marijuana

Azmi Ibrahim, 21, 4358 McClure Ave. (Carriage House Apartments), delivery of less than 30 grams marijuana, May 8.

DUI

Gilberto Aralos, 30, 50 N. Anderson, Aurora, improper lane use, driving without insurance, driving under the influence, aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked for driving under the influence, possession of a fictitious ID card, May 12.

Suspended license

Katina D. Thomas, 25, 10028 S. State St., Chicago, driving while license suspended, May 12.

Jermaine V. Bradford, 26, 9614 S. Vanderpoel, Chicago, driving while license

suspended, May 10.

Norderto Diaz, 45, 2608 W. 26th St., Zion, driving while license suspended, driving with suspended plates, May 9.

Lori J. Sarmento, 1706 W. Greenwood Ave., Waukegan, driving while license suspended, driving without insurance, failure to signal, May 8.

Possession drug paraphernalia

Jason R. Doan, 26, 232 New Haven Dr., Cary, possession drug paraphernalia, following too closely, May 13.

Possession marijuana Jeffery Fischer, 25, 510 NE 7th Ave., Cape Coral, Fla., possession less than 30 grams marijuana, May 14.

Jose L. Vera, 23, 2407 Galilee Ave., Zion, possession marijuana, May 11.

Underage drinking Terri R. Hatcliff, 19, 20 Peterson Ave., Ingleside, underage drinking, May 13.

Joshua M. Devore, 19, 301 Old Darby Lane, Winthrop Harbor, underage drinking, May 13.

Andrew A. Hutchinson, 19, 830 S. Park Ave., Winthrop Harbor, underage drinking, possession cannabis, disorderly conduct, May 13.

Ara Doria Jaras, 18, 3673 Leonard Wood East, Highland Park, underage drinking, May 13.

Theft less than $300 A 16-year-old stole the master key to lockers at Warren Township High School, 500 N. O'Plaine Road, and was charged with possession of stolen property, May 8.

Warrant in-state Brenda Kay Wakefield, 53, 2210 24th St., North Chicago, warrant in-state, May 14.

Melvin Santiato, 17, 4106 Greenleaf Court, Park City, warrant in-state, May 11.

Orlando Melendez, 20, 1413 Berwick Blvd., Waukegan, warrant in-state, May 8.

Grayslake

Driving while license revoked

Stephen Spanhook, 34530 N. Wilson Road, driving while license revoked, May 14.

Christopher Bernier, 39, 3028 Richmond Park, Twin Lakes, Wis., driving while license revoked, in-state McLean County warrant, May 11.

Bennet Trent, 302, 2461 N. Rosewood Lane, Round Lake, driving while license revoked, May 9.

DUI

Modesto Lopez, 30, 4847 S. Kolin, Chicago, driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use, May 14.

Ricardo Zacatenco, 37, 1323 Kenmore St., Round Lake Beach, improper lane use, no insurance, driving while license revoked, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08, aggravated driving under the influence, obstruction of justice, May 13.

Benito Hernandez, 35, 26455 W. Route 134, Ingleside, speeding, improper lane use, no insurance, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08, May 12.

Gerry Hamm, 46, 219 Skyhill Road, Wauconda, driving under the influence, improper lane use, May 12.