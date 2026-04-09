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Lake County Journal

Lake County Senior Shootout set for April 11

Contests to include future stars showcase, senior girls and boys games

By Shaw Local News Network

The Lake County Senior Shootout will take place April 11 at Waukegan High School (Brookside Campus).

A future stars showcase will begin with games at noon and 1 p.m.

At 2 p.m. the Lake County Girls’ Senior Shootout will take place, followed by the Lake County Boys’ Senior Shootout at 4 p.m.

Organizers are excited to bring the game back to Lake County.

“Since the pandemic, we’ve been having some challenges, but this year we are back on track,” coordinator Fred Fleming said in a news release.

This game has been providing great entertainment in the state of Illinois since 2010.

“We plan on having a really big participation this year in our game, especially on the boys’ side,” Fleming said in the release.

The cost is $10, and children 5 and younger can attend for free.

For information, call Dwayne Springs at 224-440-2241.

Lake CountyLake County Journal Front HeadlinesBoys BasketballGirls Basketball
Shaw Local News Network

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