Faver Dias hosts event with Speaker Welch with seniors

Speaker Chris Welch and Rep. Laura Faver Dias speak with seniors at Carillon North during the event. (Photo provided by Office of Rep. Laura Faver Dias)

State Rep. Laura Faver Dias, D-Grayslake, hosted an event March 2 with House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, at Carillon North, a senior living community, to share legislative updates focused on older adults.

“Having the opportunity to host these events is just so important to ensuring that people’s voices are heard,” Faver Dias said in a news release. “When I’m down in Springfield, I want to make sure that I am representing my district and solving problems that are affecting my community. It’s also important that I’m able to share legislative updates with constituents to give them peace of mind and let them know that they are my top priority.”

During the event, Faver Dias and Welch discussed legislation that plans to tackle senior issues and affordability. This includes House Bill 1867, which would allow the Low-Income Senior Citizens Assessment Freeze Homestead Exemption’s maximum income limitation to be adjusted each year by an annual cost-of-living increase.

“No matter what phase of life someone is in, they deserve to feel recognized by their government,” Faver Dias said. “When we host these events, we’re providing people with the space to be seen and heard, while we also gain the opportunity to learn how to best serve them and their needs.”