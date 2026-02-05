Lake County Human Trafficking Task Force hosts judicial training

In recognition of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the Lake County Human Trafficking Task Force on Jan. 16 hosted a training for judicial and court personnel, bringing together more than 50 prosecutors, probation officers, judges and service providers from Lake County.

The training included presentations from the Honorable Virginia M. Kendall, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois and Jane Anderson, senior attorney adviser for the nonprofit agency Aequitas. The presentations focused on how human trafficking presents across criminal, civil, juvenile and specialty court settings, emphasizing legal analysis, courtroom procedure and complex decision-making.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart welcomed attendees and emphasized the importance of advanced training in addressing the complexities of human trafficking cases.

“Human trafficking is one of the most hidden crimes in our society and also one of the most destructive,” Rinehart said. “The State’s Attorney’s Office is dedicated to leading community collaborations, such as this training, to make sure that we support survivors, find traffickers, and hold accountable anyone who would exploit others for their own profit.”

Anderson shared her extensive experience prosecuting cases, specifically human trafficking cases and explained the tactics human traffickers use to manipulate their victims and the criminal justice system. In her second hour, Anderson discussed the different types of coercion that are recognized under Illinois and federal law.

During Judge Kendall’s presentation, she discussed the evolution of human trafficking prosecutions and how the justice system has adapted to meet the challenges posed by rapidly changing technology, emphasizing the need for continued education and collaboration among professionals.

Founded in 2022, the Lake County Human Trafficking Task Force is jointly led by the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office and A Safe Place. The Task Force is a collaboration between prosecutors, law enforcement agencies, and victim service providers who collaborate through a multi-disciplinary approach. Funding is provided through a U.S. Department of Justice grant. In partnership with the Lake County Coalition Against Human trafficking, the Task Force works to connect the justice system and community in a shared effort to end human trafficking in Lake County.