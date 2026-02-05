Gurnee Place Memory Care seeks donations for project

Gurnee’s only free-standing memory care community, Gurnee Place Memory Care, is seeking donations for its Chemo Care Bags Service Project.

Gurnee Place Memory Care is partnering with the Lake County Tech Campus Certified Nursing Assistant Program to sponsor a Chemo Care Bags Service Project to benefit the Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital Breast Cancer Center in Lake Forest.

This resource treats patients undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer. The organizations are partnering to gather bags of supplies and food to help ease the cancer patients’ treatment and lift their spirits during a difficult period of their lives.

Many of the items can be purchased inexpensively and are specific to these patients’ needs. The following specific donations for bags are accepted at Gurnee Place Memory Care until Thursday, Feb. 12:

Starlite Mints: 6–16-ounce bag

Lemon candies: 4–9-ounce bag

Ginger candies: 3-ounce bags

Gin Gins Ginger Chews

Ginger tea (each bag individually wrapped/sealed in box)

Large-print word search puzzle books

Aquaphor Healing Ointment 1.75-ounce size

Comfy soft socks

