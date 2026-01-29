Lake Villa native serves at Afloat Training Group San Diego

Petty Officer 2nd Class Michelle Menconi, a native of Lake Villa, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Afloat Training Group (ATG) San Diego, California. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Harrison, Navy Public Affairs Support Element West)

Menconi graduated from Lakes Community High School in 2018.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Lake Villa.

“My parents taught me to work hard and have a strong work ethic,” Menconi said.

Menconi joined the Navy four years ago. Today, Menconi serves as a gunner’s mate.

“College was expensive, and I wanted to use my GI Bill to go to college,” Menconi said.

ATG San Diego plays a crucial role in maintaining a highly trained and prepared naval force, contributing to the US Navy’s ability to respond to various threats and carry out diverse missions. ATG San Diego’s role extends to evaluating and certifying all Pacific Fleet ships to ensure they meet the evolving standards required for naval and joint combat operations.

Menconi has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I’m proud of earning my Air Warfare and Surface Warfare qualifications,” Menconi said. “I’m also proud to be named the Sailor of the Quarter.”

Menconi serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“Serving in the Navy means a lot,” Menconi said. “It gives me independence and a sense of belonging. It’s also a great stepping stone to greater opportunities for the future, such as the tuition assistance that can be used for education.”

Menconi is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank all my high school teachers at Lakeview High,” Menconi said. “I would also like to thank my dad, Pete.”

This year, the Navy is commemorating its contribution to the nation’s defense as the United States celebrates 250 years of independence.

According to Navy officials, for more than 250 years, the Navy has sailed the globe defending freedom and protecting prosperity.