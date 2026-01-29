Shaw Local

Gurnee Place Memory Care to host community event

Adopt A Senior: Valentine’s Day Door Decorating Contest planned Feb. 3

By Shaw Local News Network

Gurnee’s only free-standing memory care community, Gurnee Place Memory Care, is excited to host their Adopt A Senior: Valentine’s Day Door Decorating Contest event from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 3.

Community members, families, and local groups are invited to spread love this Valentine’s season by “adopting” a memory care resident and decorating their door with cheerful designs, uplifting messages, and creative touches. The decorated doors will fill the community with warmth and joy, helping residents feel celebrated and appreciated through a fun and meaningful act of service.

This event is free and open to the public.

Gurnee Place Memory Care is managed by Health Dimensions Group, a leading management and consulting organization based in Minneapolis serving senior living, post-acute, and long-term care providers, as well as hospitals and health systems, across the nation.

