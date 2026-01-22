Test your home to protect your family from radon

Radon cannot be seen, tasted, or smelled, yet it is the leading cause of lung cancer deaths among nonsmokers in the U.S., claiming 21,000 lives every year.

The Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center recommends that residents test the radon levels in their homes and apartments, especially during the winter, when radon levels are highest.

“Exposure to radon in your home may be common, but it is preventable,” Lake County Health Department executive director Chris Hoff said in a news release. “It is important to know that testing and mitigation resources are available in your community.”

The Health Department offers short-term testing kits for $10, available at 500 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville, or for $13 by mail. The cost includes return postage, laboratory analysis, and interpretation by Health Department staff.

Test kits are also available from area hardware and building supply stores.

If test results reveal elevated levels of radon in your home, contact a radon professional to evaluate and fix the problem.

Radon is a radioactive gas naturally found in rock and soil. It typically moves up through the ground to the air above and into your home through cracks and other holes in the foundation. Your home traps radon inside, where it can build up. Any home may have a radon problem. This means new and old homes, well-sealed and drafty homes, and homes with or without basements.

For information and to request a short-term testing kit, contact the Health Department at 847-377-8020 or visit www.lakecountyil.gov/2450/Radon.