Lake County joins America 250 celebration

This year, the nation will mark 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. To honor this milestone, the Lake County Board approved a resolution on Jan. 13 supporting the Illinois America 250 Commemoration and is encouraging communities across Lake County to plan and participate in local events leading up to and culminating on July 4, 2026, as the county celebrates America’s 250th anniversary.

For its part, Lake County will host a series of events and activities over the next six months that reflect on both the nation’s and the county’s past, highlight the role counties play in the broader fabric of American democracy and look ahead to the future for the next generation and beyond.

“We are excited to plan a series of activities to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and engage residents in commemorating this historic milestone for our country,” Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart said in a news release. “Through America 250, we invite residents to explore how long-standing values of service and civic responsibility continue to shape local government and the work we do today.”

Lake County plans on hosting America 250 activities with community participation leading up to the anniversary in July.

“America 250 gives us a meaningful opportunity to celebrate the founding of our nation while showing how those enduring values are carried forward right here in Lake County,” Jennifer Clark, Lake County District 15 board member, said in the release. “We’re excited to offer residents opportunities to get involved, learn about and celebrate the county’s place in our nation’s history.”

More information about scheduled activities will be announced in the coming weeks. Residents can stay informed about Lake County’s America 250 events and activities by visiting lakecountyil.gov/America250.