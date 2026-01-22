Lake County Board advances forestry plan

Lake County continues to be a leader in forward-thinking sustainability planning with the Board’s recent approval of its newest initiative, the Lake County Urban and Community Forestry Strategic Plan.

Outlined in the plan is a long-term vision for a thriving, connected tree canopy that will be established over the next 10 years by following strategic goals and priorities for Lake County government, while also guiding efforts across municipalities, park districts, nonprofit partners and community members throughout the county.

This will grow a healthier and more diverse urban forest, which ranges from 9% tree coverage to 62% in different communities, according to a news release from the county.

The Lake County Board strongly supports preserving and enhancing the natural environment through its strategic plan. This plan advances two of the priorities outlined in Lake County’s Strategic Plan: Healthy and Inclusive Communities and a Sustainable Environment.

Lake County’s current urban and community forest has more than 8 million trees.

Lake County’s urban forest annually removes over 5.7 million pounds of air pollutants, absorbs over 130,000 metric tons of carbon and reduces stormwater runoff by more than 1 billion gallons, according to the release. By expanding the tree canopy across the county, it is projected to increase these benefits even more while addressing environmental, social and equity concerns.

This plan also focuses on increasing the urban forest’s resilience to old and new challenges. Non-native invasive species make up more than half of all trees and bushes in Lake County. The county is committed to evaluation and improvement to meet these challenges. Expanding the tree canopy while uniting partners will cultivate knowledge, care and collaboration to sustain a thriving urban forest for generations, according to the release.

Learn more about the county’s sustainability efforts and read the Urban and Community Forest Strategic Plan on the county’s website.