Lake County Clerk issues guidance on vote by mail

The Lake County Clerk’s Office is issuing important guidance regarding recently implemented changes by the United States Postal Service that may affect voters who plan to use vote-by-mail for upcoming elections.

As part of nationwide adjustments to postal operations under the USPS “Delivering for America” plan, the Postal Service has clarified how postmarks are applied to mail pieces, including vote-by-mail ballots, according to a news release.

Under updated guidelines, the date printed on a postmark may reflect when mail is first processed at a USPS facility rather than the date it was deposited in a mailbox. This adjustment, which took effect in the middle of the 2025 holiday season, could mean that mail pieces, including vote-by-mail ballots, may receive a later date stamp than the date on which the voter mailed them.

What this means for Lake County Voters: As eligibility of a Vote by Mail ballot in Illinois is determined by the postmark date on the return envelope, the Lake County Clerk’s Office strongly recommends the following:

Ensure the return vote by mail ballot envelope is signed and dated.

Mail the vote-by-mail ballot to the Clerk’s Office as early as possible.

Drop off a vote-by-mail ballot at a secure drop box location across Lake County.

Request a manual postmark at a USPS retail counter - especially if any voter is returning their Vote by Mail ballot within one week of Election Day (March 11 through March 17).

Vote-by-mail voters should sign up for BallotTrax to track their vote-by-mail ballot to ensure it was received by the Clerk’s office. Voters can sign up at lakecountyil.ballottrax.net/voter.

“Our office is committed to ensuring that every eligible voter in Lake County has the opportunity to cast a ballot that counts,” Lake County Clerk Anthony Vega said in the release. “Protecting the strength of our democracy means ensuring voters can cast their ballots in confidence. These USPS changes highlight why planning ahead is important, but they do not change our commitment to safeguarding every vote. Lake County voters can trust that our office remains dedicated to providing secure, accessible, and reliable options for returning their ballots.”

These suggestions are made in the interest of ensuring that all eligible Vote by Mail ballots are received and counted. All ballots postmarked by Election Day, March 17, and received up to 14 days after Election Day, March 31, will be counted for the 2026 General Primary Election.