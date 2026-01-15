GLCU president named to national board

Great Lakes Credit Union recently announced that its President and CEO Steve Bugg has been elected to the Board of Directors of the National Credit Union Foundation, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

The National Credit Union Foundation is the charitable arm of the U.S. credit union movement, dedicated to improving financial well-being for all. Through education, inspiration, and implementation, the Foundation empowers credit unions to help members achieve life-changing goals and financial freedom. Its board plays a vital role in guiding this mission and shaping strategies that strengthen communities nationwide.

Bugg’s appointment follows a year of active service on the Foundation’s fundraising committee, where his leadership and commitment to financial empowerment made a significant impact.

“I’m honored to join the National Credit Union Foundation board,” Bugg said. “Advancing financial well-being requires innovation, partnership, and a deep commitment to the people we serve, and the Foundation embodies all three. At GLCU, we stand alongside individuals during some of the most pivotal financial moments of their lives, and that experience drives us to keep expanding access, equity, and opportunity. I look forward to helping shape a shared vision that strengthens communities across the country.”