Hands-on Voting Experience Simulation planned

In partnership with the Lake County Clerk’s Office, the Round Lake Area Park District, and Lake County schools and community organizations, state Rep. Laura Faver Dias is organizing a Voting Experience Simulation designed for adults with disabilities.

“If you are eligible to vote, you have the right to make an informed decision when participating in our democracy,” Faver Dias said in a news release. “This event is a huge first step because it ensures that adults with disabilities have the tools and experience, they need to make their voices heard.”

Approximately 200 participants from 14 schools and organizations across Lake County are scheduled to take part in the educational event, which will take place on Jan. 14.

The simulation provides an authentic voting experience, allowing participants to learn firsthand how the voting process works. Attendees will have the opportunity to register to vote and practice casting ballots using express voting machines or traditional voting booths with practice ballots.

The event promotes civic engagement while helping participants become familiar with the voting process in a supportive, hands-on environment.