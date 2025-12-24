GLCU Foundation makes $10K donation

The GLCU Foundation for Financial Empowerment announced it has made a $10,000 donation to the Lake County Community Foundation’s Community Crisis Relief Fund. The Community Crisis Fund distributes money to multiple organizations that address urgent issues within Lake County.

The GLCU Foundation is proud to contribute to the Lake County Community Foundation’s efforts to support organizations and nonprofits that provide essential resources to communities facing challenging times.

“We care deeply about the financial well-being of our neighbors throughout Lake County, and we’re humbled to be able to support the Community Crisis Fund in its vital mission,” Matthew Rizzie, executive director of the GLCU Foundation, said in a news release. “These are challenging times for so many families, and we recognize the strength it takes to persevere. By contributing to this important work, we hope to do our part to bring some stability and hope to those who need it most. Together, we can make a meaningful difference.”

The donation comes as the GLCU Foundation seeks to amplify its impact on the communities it serves. By contributing to the Community Crisis Fund, the GLCU Foundation aims to support community-wide services by funding multiple organizations.