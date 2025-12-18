Shaw Local

Midwest Veterans Closet to host holiday ham pickup

Participants must provide military, veteran or dependent identification

By Shaw Local News Network

Midwest Veterans Closet will host a holiday ham pickup for veterans on Dec. 22.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or while supplies last at Midwest Veterans Closet, 1720 Green Bay Road in North Chicago.

Those who wish to receive a ham must show a military, veteran or dependent ID. One ham per family.

This event is sponsored by Alight Solutions, Midwest Veterans Closeet and Starbucks.

At Midwest Veterans Closet, veterans, active-duty service members and families shop for free.

For information, call 847-354-2108.

