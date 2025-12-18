Lake County Clerk’s Office announces winners of ‘I Voted’ Sticker design contest

Michelle’s exceptional artistry secured the grand prize, earning the honor of having their design transformed into the official Lake County “I Voted” sticker in 2026. (Photo provided by Lake County Clerk's Office)

The Lake County Clerk’s Office is delighted to announce the exceptional talents showcased in the recently concluded “I Voted” sticker design contest.

After receiving more than 100 submissions from creative young minds across Lake County, three have been selected as winners in their respective categories.

The winners of the contest are as follows:

Anthony: Winner of the kindergarten through fifth grade category.

Anna Sophia: Winner of the sixth through eighth grade category

Michellle: Winner of the ninth through 12th grade category and the grand prize winner from all grade levels.

Anthony, a third-grade student at Wauconda Grade School, impressed the staff with his detailed and confident use of color and form in the kindergarten through fifth grade category.

Anna Sophia is an eighth-grade homeschooled student who impressed the staff with her use of striking colors and inclusivity.

Michelle, a freshman at Lake Forest Academy, stood out in the ninth through 12th grade category and is the grand prize winner from all grade levels.

Michelle’s exceptional artistry secured the grand prize, earning the honor of having their design transformed into the official Lake County “I Voted” sticker in 2026.

Michelle states, “I was delighted when I received the news that my design has been chosen for the contest. I aimed to display the spirit of democracy and freedom of speech in my artwork. I hope many participate in the election and enjoy my sticker.”

“We were truly moved by the talent and creativity shown by every participant in this year’s ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest,” said Anthony Vega, Lake County clerk. “Anthony, Anna Sophia, and Michelle poured their imagination, passion and pride for our community into their artwork. Their designs beautifully capture the spirit of civic engagement and the vibrant diversity of Lake County.”

The winning designs will be proudly featured across the Clerk’s Office platforms, celebrating not only the artists’ achievements but also the powerful role that young people play in shaping the future of our community.