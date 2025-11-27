Lustig Jewelers unites two families’ jewelry legacy

For nearly a century, the Helfer family has been a part of Chicago’s jewelry landscape. Now, Lustig Jewelers—a family-owned jewelry store founded in 1949 by Ted Lustig—is continuing that story under the leadership of Michael Helfer, the third generation to carry forward a family tradition rooted in diamonds and fine craftsmanship.

Michael’s grandfather, David Helfer, opened his first wholesale diamond office in Chicago in 1933, expanding into retail and eventually establishing more than 15 locations across the Midwest. Michael joined the family business in 2003 after a career in sales and marketing and became the owner of Gregg Helfer Ltd. in 2016. Today, he brings the same commitment to quality, integrity, and customer care to Lustig Jewelers in Vernon Hills.

“Our family has long been part of Chicago’s jewelry history,” Helfer said in a news release. “As a third-generation jeweler, I’m excited to bring our family legacy to Lustig’s. We will continue serving our customers with the same trusted staff and skilled jewelers you know, while offering an expanded inventory and a renewed commitment to our community.”

The Grand Reopening celebration runs from Nov. 19 through Dec. 24.

Lustig Jewelers is located in the Aspen Pointe Shopping Center at 281 W. Townline Road, in Vernon Hills. Learn more at lustigjewelers.com.