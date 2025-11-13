Midwest Veterans Closet to host turkey giveaway

Midwest Veterans Closet will host a Turkey Giveaway for veterans on Nov. 21.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last at Midwest Veterans Closet, 1720 Green Bay Road in North Chicago.

Those who wish to receive a turkey must show a military, veteran or dependent ID.

This event is sponsored by Northrup Grumman, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Ascension of Our Lord Greek Orthodox Church, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, LBS Veterans and Starbucks.

At Midwest Veterans Closet, veterans, active-duty service members and families shop for free.

For information, call 847-354-2108.