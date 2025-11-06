Edly-Allen announces $6.27 million coming to area

Building upon the smart infrastructure investments supported by state Sen. Mary Edly-Allen, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced an investment of $6.27 million in road and bridge improvement projects coming to the area.

“Revitalizing aging infrastructure is more than just repairing roads and bridges – it is investing in the foundation of our communities and ensuring that future generations thrive on a framework built to last,” Edly-Allen, D-Grayslake, said in a news release.

The largest multi-year program to build and repair infrastructure in state history will invest $50.6 billion over six years, continuing an unprecedented investment in safety, mobility and quality of life made possible by the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program.

IDOT’s new multi-year program is both comprehensive and multimodal, with investments in roads and bridges, aviation, transit, freight and passenger rail, waterways, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations touching every Illinois county.

As part of IDOT’s latest Multi-Year Plan under Rebuild Illinois, the district Edly-Allen represents will see five infrastructure projects totaling more than $6.27 million next year. This includes:

$2.89 million — bridge replacement over Des Plaines River at Rockland Road in Libertyville

$1.4 million — land acquisition toward U.S. 45 off Lake Street for pavement improvements

$1.3 million — culvert replacement for bridge reconstruction on ILL 173 off Rosecrans Road in Zion

$347,000 — construction engineering over Des Plaines River at Rockland Road in Libertyville

$335,000 — miscellaneous improvements to ILL 120 on Belvidere Road in Grayslake

“When our roads are safer, our state has stronger economies and more connected communities,” Edly-Allen said. “This significant investment will help Illinoisans have safer journeys.”