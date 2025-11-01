Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Lake County Journal

Man dies after train strikes vehicle in Hainesville

Coroner identifies him as resident of Elk Grove Village

Police car

Police car (File photo)

By Shaw Local News Network

An Elk Grove Village man has been identified as the motorist who was killed when his vehicle was struck by a train in Hainesville, authorities said.

About 12:06 p.m. Oct. 30., the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District, Grayslake Police Department, Metra Police Department, and Round Lake Beach Police Department were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving a single vehicle and a train near the intersection of Belvidere Road and Centre Drive in Hainesville, according to a news release.

Emergency personnel arrived and found a single vehicle was involved and sustained significant damage in the crash. One occupant of the vehicle had to be extricated and was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, with life-threatening injuries.

He was later pronounced dead in the emergency room, according to the release. The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified.

The deceased has been identified as 51-year-old Pete Kostopoulos of Elk Grove Village. Results of a preliminary autopsy conducted Oct. 31 indicate that Kostopoulos died of blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, according to the release.

The incident is under investigation by the Metra Police Department.

Lake CountyCrashLake County Journal Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois