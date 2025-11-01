Man dies after train strikes vehicle in Hainesville

An Elk Grove Village man has been identified as the motorist who was killed when his vehicle was struck by a train in Hainesville, authorities said.

About 12:06 p.m. Oct. 30., the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District, Grayslake Police Department, Metra Police Department, and Round Lake Beach Police Department were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving a single vehicle and a train near the intersection of Belvidere Road and Centre Drive in Hainesville, according to a news release.

Emergency personnel arrived and found a single vehicle was involved and sustained significant damage in the crash. One occupant of the vehicle had to be extricated and was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, with life-threatening injuries.

He was later pronounced dead in the emergency room, according to the release. The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified.

The deceased has been identified as 51-year-old Pete Kostopoulos of Elk Grove Village. Results of a preliminary autopsy conducted Oct. 31 indicate that Kostopoulos died of blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, according to the release.

The incident is under investigation by the Metra Police Department.