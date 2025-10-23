National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week aims to raise awareness

National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, was established to increase lead poisoning prevention awareness to reduce childhood lead exposure. No amount of lead in the body is normal, and lead exposure is more harmful to pregnant women and young children and their developing bodies.

“Children under the age of 6 are most at risk of lead poisoning, as their bodies absorb more lead than adults,” said Chris Hoff, executive director of the Lake County Health Department. “Lead poisoning is 100% preventable.”

Lead is a toxic metal that is harmful if inhaled or swallowed. Lead poisoning can affect a child’s health, including their brain, nervous system, hearing, speech, learning ability and behavior. Children 6 years old and younger are at greater risk of lead exposure because they are more likely to put their hands and objects in their mouths. They can ingest lead dust by mouthing toys, soil and other contaminated items.

“Several of our programs work together to help protect children from lead exposure in their homes,” said Lisa Kritz, director of prevention at the Lake County Health Department. “We assist parents in determining whether their child has been exposed to lead and provide them with the resources and support needed to identify and eliminate lead hazards.”

If you suspect there is lead in your home, getting your child tested for lead exposure is easy. Call your child’s health care provider for a blood lead level test. If there is a BLL of 3.5 micrograms per deciliter or higher, your child will be referred to the Health Department’s Childhood Lead Program for a nursing appointment, follow-up testing, assistance with determining the source of the lead poisoning and tools to eliminate the lead exposure and decrease the blood lead level. Children between the ages of 6 months and 16 years old and pregnant women are eligible to receive services.

Most houses built before 1978 used lead-based paint, which may still be present in some older homes. Lead can also be found in old or imported items such as paint, water pipes, furniture, toys, jewelry, spices, candy, makeup and pottery. Follow these simple steps to keep yourself and loved ones safe from lead:

Use a lead check kit.

If there is lead, call a professional to remove it.

Wash your children’s hands often.

Clean floors, windows, and surfaces with detergent and disposable rags.

Wash toys and stuffed animals regularly.

For information on childhood lead poisoning prevention and removing lead paint, call the Health Department’s Childhood Lead Program at 847-377-8010.