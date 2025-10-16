Lake County Coroner’s Office reaccredited

WAUKEGAN -- The International Association of Coroners & Medical Examiners has announced that the Lake County Coroner’s Office has received reaccreditation by the association.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office self-submitted to this process for the purpose of ensuring the operating policies, procedures, and practices are within international guidelines, according to a news release.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was subjected to a review of 285 standards including administrative, forensic, investigative, and facility review.

The IACME requires 100% compliance with mandatory standards and 90% of all applicable standards. The Lake County Coroner’s Office achieved 100% in both categories.

The IACME extends its compliments to Lake County for submitting to this level of review: “When an agency elects to subject themselves to this process, it clearly indicates their desire to stand to peer review and demonstrate to the public and stakeholders a strong desire to provide excellence in service provision.”

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek added, “I especially appreciate the commitment to prepare for this process by Chief Deputy Steve Newton and our hardworking staff, who are dedicated to this work every day. Additionally, I want to thank the Lake County Administration for their ongoing support of our office and its mission.”

The completion of this process, which is for five years, indicates professionalism and compassion by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The IACME congratulates the Lake County Coroner’s Office and Coroner Jennifer Banek for their diligence in complying with these standards, leading the way in service and compassion for those they serve and their community.