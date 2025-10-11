Indivisible Western Lake County to meet Oct. 15

The Indivisible Western Lake County monthly meeting will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 15. An early meet-and-greet begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Villa District Library on Munn Road.

Friends, neighbors, and newcomers are always welcome.

The guest speaker will be Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek, who will share insights on her campaign for 10th Congressional District state committeewoman.

Upcoming events are a No Kings II Rally from 10 a.m. to noon at Hunt Club Road and Grand Avenue in Gurnee and a Indivisible Western Lake County chili cook-off on Oct. 25.

For more information, visit IndivisibleWLC.org.