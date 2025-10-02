Shaw Local

Grayslake Historical Society to host cemetery walk

Theme for this year’s event: ‘Open for Business’

Kristy Miller portrays Mary Burston Godfrey (1854-1923) during the Grayslake Historical Society’s Twenty-fifth Annual Living History Tour of the Grayslake Cemetery on Sunday, October 1st in Grayslake. Mary's legacy includes a store owner and a village clerk. Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network

In this file photo, Kristy Miller portrays Mary Burston Godfrey (1854-1923) during the Grayslake Historical Society’s Living History Tour of the Grayslake Cemetery on Oct. 1, 2023, in Grayslake. Mary's legacy includes a store owner and a village clerk. (Candace H.Johnson)

The annual Living History Tour of the Grayslake Cemetery will be held Oct. 5, with performances at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. in the cemetery on South Lake Street in Grayslake.

This year’s theme is “Open For Business.”

Costumed performers will tell the stories of a mail carrier, dentist, doctor’s wife, drug store owner, dry goods storekeeper, boarding house matron and newspaper editor.

The event is hosted by the Grayslake Historical Society and sponsored by Strang Funeral Chapel.

No registration is necessary for this free event. Donations will be appreciated.

