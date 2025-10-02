Grayslake Historical Society to host cemetery walk

In this file photo, Kristy Miller portrays Mary Burston Godfrey (1854-1923) during the Grayslake Historical Society’s Living History Tour of the Grayslake Cemetery on Oct. 1, 2023, in Grayslake. Mary's legacy includes a store owner and a village clerk. (Candace H.Johnson)

The annual Living History Tour of the Grayslake Cemetery will be held Oct. 5, with performances at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. in the cemetery on South Lake Street in Grayslake.

This year’s theme is “Open For Business.”

Costumed performers will tell the stories of a mail carrier, dentist, doctor’s wife, drug store owner, dry goods storekeeper, boarding house matron and newspaper editor.

The event is hosted by the Grayslake Historical Society and sponsored by Strang Funeral Chapel.

No registration is necessary for this free event. Donations will be appreciated.