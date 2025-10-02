Closet Traders to host grand reopening, trunk sale and merchant market

Closet Traders Resale, a locally loved consignment and resale boutique, is thrilled to announce its Grand ReOpening Celebration, Trunk Sale, and Merchant Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, at their brand-new, expanded location at 31 S. Seymour Ave., Grayslake.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Closet Traders has been a staple of downtown Grayslake since 2016, offering a carefully curated mix of high-quality consigned clothing, locally handmade goods and unique home décor items. The new store is two times the size of the original location, allowing for an expanded selection, new categories such as men’s clothing, and more opportunities to showcase local makers.

“Our vision was to create a space that not only highlights sustainable fashion but also brings together local artists, makers, and the community,” said Karlien Rolfsen, owner of Closet Traders. “This new space lets us grow with our customers and offer even more unique finds.”

The Trunk Sale & Merchant Market will local makers, vintage vendors, and handmade goods. There also will be live music and food trucks, as well as family-friendly activities for children.

By shopping secondhand and locally handmade, Closet Traders customers contribute to sustainable fashion and eco-conscious living. Every purchase helps keep items out of landfills, reduces the demand for fast fashion and supports local creativity – all while offering stylish finds at affordable prices.