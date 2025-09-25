Zion artist Michael Litewski earns place in ArtPrize 2025

ZION – Locally rooted multidisciplinary fine artist Michael Litewski has achieved a new milestone.

Litewski -- who lives and works in Zion -- has officially been accepted into ArtPrize 2025, the public art festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. He will be showing his mixed media sculptural work “Window 1” (25 feet by 25 feet by 2.5 feet).

Running this year from Sept. 18 to Oct. 4, ArtPrize transforms the heart of downtown Grand Rapids into a sprawling, citywide art experience. With hundreds of venues—from coffee shops and museums to galleries, parks, and public spaces—the event engages a massive public audience while also featuring both public voting and juried awards.

About the work

“Window 1” is constructed from CNC-carved 1-inch-thick precision board, recycled plastic lids, acrylic paint, and an artist-made frame. The piece, catalogued as ArtPrize #77704, was created as a custom commission for Litewski’s venue sponsor, Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea Monroe North, where it will be featured in a prominent window space.

Artist Michael Litewski (Photo provided by Michael Litewski)

In an artist’s statement, Litewski explains the process and the unexpected evolution of the work:

“This was my first two-sided CNC carved piece. My plan was to cut both front and back sides with the same design, so as you walked around it, it would read as identical front to back, with all the openings aligned. The only color was to be in the recycled lids. After cutting the first side, I flipped the board and started carving the second—only to realize the alignment was off. Instead of scrapping it, I let the process continue and the result surprised me. Some areas lined up as I planned, but others created unexpected positive and negative spaces, with hard-edged abstractions. The lids now appear in full or as a hint, depending on your perspective. The piece has a mid-century stained-glass feel, but still leaves room for viewers to explore their own interpretations.”

Innovation meets tradition

Litewski’s fusion of digital precision with hand-rendered artistry exemplifies his ongoing exploration of technology and tradition. By combining CNC carving with recycled everyday materials, he gives new life to overlooked objects while creating visually striking sculptural works that shift depending on light, angle, and context.

A self-taught artist with four decades of creative exploration, Litewski has been a staple in regional galleries, juried exhibitions, biennials, and Chicago venues and has also shown his artwork in New York City. He is currently a resident artist at Blue Moon Gallery in Grayslake, where his works are regularly exhibited and available for purchase. He is also represented by ALMA Art Gallery in Chicago.

Celebrating a milestone

This acceptance into ArtPrize 2025 marks a significant achievement for Litewski. “Window 1” not only embodies his fearless willingness to embrace the unexpected, but also highlights his ability to merge conceptual design, technical innovation, and symbolic storytelling. Litewski’s artistic journey continues to thrive—grounded in community, propelled by curiosity, and increasingly reaching audiences far beyond Zion.

Learn more about Michael Litewski’s visual language: www.litewskiarts.com Learn more about ArtPrize: www.artprize.org