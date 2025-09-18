Lake County Health Department, Community Health Center marks 30 years as Federally Qualified Health Center

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary as a Federally Qualified Health Center, marking three decades of dedicated service to the health and well-being of Lake County residents.

Since first receiving the designation of an FQHC Look-Alike in September 1995 and later becoming a fully funded Section 330(e) Community Health Center in May 1998, the Health Department has remained steadfast in its mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable health care —regardless of a person’s ability to pay.

“This milestone is not only a celebration of our history but a recommitment to the people we serve,” said Chris Hoff, executive director of the Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center. “We are proud of our legacy and look forward to the future as we continue to innovate, grow, and break down barriers to care.”

Over the past 30 years, what began as a single location has grown into a robust network of nine health centers across Lake County. Today, the organization’s FQHCs offer 13 comprehensive programs. Its mission-driven work ensures that everyone who lives, works, or plays in Lake County has access to compassionate, equitable and comprehensive health services.

In 2024 alone, the Health Department served 32,975 unique patients and provided more than 113,000 visits, reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of care for Lake County’s most vulnerable and underserved populations.

With a team of over 900 dedicated professionals, the Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center continues to lead as the county’s largest human service provider.

“Our incredible staff are the heart of this organization,” said Kim Burke, director of health care operations. “Their compassion, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to patient care have made the past 30 years possible. This anniversary is as much a tribute to them as it is to the community we serve.”

The Health Department will commemorate this milestone with a series of outreach efforts throughout the remainder of the year.

For information about services, visit their website or follow the Lake County Health Department on social media.