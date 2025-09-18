Gurnee Mills expands retail mix with new stores opening soon

GURNEE – Gurnee Mills has announced a list of new retailers joining their retail mix of almost 200 stores.

These additions support the property’s commitment to continuing center enhancements for its customers. In addition to the many shops, Gurnee Mills is a shopping mall where visitors can dine at three restaurants and two dining pavilions. Shoppers can also enjoy one of the many entertainment options like Round1 Bowling & Arcade, Top Shelf Ice Arena, Marcus Theatre and 60 To Escape.

Slated to open over the next year are Hangry Cluck, Just Cozy, Kako Claw, Off the Rax, Pretty Pretty Print Press, Primark, Sky Zone & Spirit Halloween.

Hangry Cluck: Hangry Cluck is a Chicago-born favorite known for bold, crave-worthy sandwiches like the California Burger & Nashville Chicken Sandwich. With its creative menu, it is the perfect spot to satisfy sandwich cravings. Opening in October 2025 in Dining Pavilion North near Entry J.

Just Cozy: Just Cozy is a women’s apparel store designed in Canada and worn worldwide, including everything from leggings and tops to shorts and sweaters. Opening in September 2025 in Center Court near Entry B.

Kako Claw: Step into the world of excitement and skill at Kako Claw, the premier destination for claw machine enthusiasts. Whether you’re a first-time player or a seasoned pro, their arcade is packed with an unbeatable selection of claw machines filled with exclusive prizes. With thrilling challenges and a vibrant atmosphere, Kako Claw delivers an unforgettable experience for players of all ages. Opening in spring 2026 in the Macy’s Wing near Entry C.

Off the Rax: Off the Rax brings together a collection of iconic brands – all in one place and at incredible prices. Female-founded and led by the KnitWell Group, this unique, first-of-its-kind store offers discounted pieces from favorites like Ann Taylor, Chico’s, Lane Bryant, LOFT and more. Opening in November 2025 near Entry B.

Pretty Pretty Print Press: Pretty Pretty Print Press is a mom-and-pop shop based in Illinois. Mom pours her heart into sewing vibrant and durable bags, while Dad adds a creative touch with his innovative 3D-printed products. Every item is made by the family with love and designed to brighten your everyday life. Opening in September 2025 in the Macy’s Wing near Entry D.