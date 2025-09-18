Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center to receive infrastructure improvements

The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago will be the first fully-integrated health care center between the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense in the country. The center will open Friday, Oct. 1. (Photo provided)

NORTH CHICAGO – The Department of Veterans Affairs will realign an additional $800 million this fiscal year as part of the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program, which makes infrastructure improvements to health care facilities to ensure safe and effective patient care.

The additional funding will provide more resources to repair and update aging VA facilities and technology.

The extra money will be spent on improvement projects at various VA health care facilities across the nation, including the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, where the following improvements will occur: Building 1 demolition and abatement; expand police dispatch; renovate Bldg. 134-2C CLC (GC); chilled water from Bldg. 188 to Bldg. 3 (GC); roadway and sidewalk improvements; replace cooling tower fans; Bldg. 134-3B CLC Renovation (Arch IDIQ); and greenhouse homes steam utility.

“This is another step forward in our efforts to make VA work better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving,” VA secretary Doug Collins said in a news release. “Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure help improve care for Veterans, and these additional funds will enable VA to achieve that goal.”

The additional funds will be derived from savings generated by VHA reform efforts. The additions will bring total NRM program spending for fiscal 2025 to $2.8 billion — almost a $500 million increase from fiscal 2024.

The improvements announced are the latest in a growing list of VA accomplishments during the second Trump Administration, including: