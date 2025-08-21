Lake County Journal

Grocery giveaway planned Friday in North Chicago

Participants must provide military, veteran or dependent identification

By Shaw Local News Network

NORTH CHICAGO – Midwest Veterans Closet will host a back-to-school grocery giveaway Friday, Aug. 22.

The event will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Midwest Veterans Closet, 1720 Green Bay Road, North Chicago.

Participants can drive up and volunteers will fill their vehicles. Participants must have a military, veteran or dependent identification.

The event is sponsored by Salute Inc.

At Midwest Veterans Closet, veterans, active-duty service members and families shop for free.

For information, call 847-354-2108.

