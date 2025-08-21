Grayslake Historical Society plans Reminisce discussion group

GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Historical Society will host the Reminisce discussion group Saturday, Aug. 23, to discuss the Last Chance saloon in downtown Grayslake.

The program will be held at 10 a.m. in the community room of the Heritage Center, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake.

Residents are invited to attend and share their stories, experiences and memories of the saloon, known for many years as the watering hole for locals. The saloon has been, and is, a popular place for high school reunions.

After the session, participants are invited to view the Heritage Center exhibits “A Dose of Grayslake History,” a look at the medical profession in Grayslake, and “My Phone Can Do That!,” a look at the modern telephone.