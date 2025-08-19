Farm Foundation celebrates board leadership transition

In July, Farm Foundation celebrated the leadership of outgoing board chair, Dan Basse, president of AgResource, and welcomed its new chair, Cheri De Jong, owner of AgriVision Farm Management. (Photo provided by Farm Foundation)

LIBERTYVILLE – In July, Farm Foundation celebrated the leadership of outgoing board chair Dan Basse, president of AgResource, and welcomed its new chair, Cheri De Jong, owner of AgriVision Farm Management.

“As I conclude my time as board chair, I want to express my sincere appreciation to the Farm Foundation team, my fellow board members, and all our partners who are committed to advancing agriculture. It has been an honor to help guide this organization through a time of growth and evolution. I’m excited to welcome Cheri De Jong as our new board chair.” Basse said in a news release.

De Jong steps into her role as chair after serving as a board member since 2019 and will lead the organization as it works towards its 95th year of working across the food and ag value chain.

“I’m honored to step into the role of Board Chair at such a pivotal time for Farm Foundation,” De Jong said in a the release. “This organization has a rich legacy and a bold vision for the future of agriculture. I look forward to working alongside the board, staff, and partners to foster innovation, strengthen collaboration, and accelerate practical solutions that benefit farmers, communities, and the broader food system.”

Farm Foundation also celebrated outgoing board members George Hoffman, former president/CEO at Restaurant Service Inc., and Mike Torrey, CEO of Torrey Advisory Group, and welcomed new members Kelly Adesina, director, Global Government Affairs at The Kraft Heinz Company; Karen Carr, partner.

Food & Drug Practice Lead, AgTech Industry Lead at ArentFox Schiff; Jayson Lusk, vice president and dean of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at Oklahoma State University, Regents Professor in Agricultural Economics; and Matt Moreland, partner at Moreland Farms, at the organization’s annual meeting in Spokane, Washington.

David Gilmore, independent adviser, was elected as vice chair.