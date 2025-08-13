Libertyville gym gets new owner

LIBERTYVILLE – Libertyville resident Kristen Sheridan (Good Vibes Only LLC) has become the new owner of RPM & Zen (formerly Heather’s Gym/HG Studios) as of Aug. 1.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to take on this new chapter as the owner of RPM & Zen,” Sheridan said in a news release. “These studios have always been more than a place to sweat – they’re spaces where strength is built from the inside out. My vision is to continue nurturing a community where every member feels empowered, supported, and inspired – physically, mentally, and emotionally. With a solid foundation in place, I’m committed to listening, growing, and creating even more opportunities for each of us to thrive. RPM & Zen isn’t just a gym – it’s a home for wellness, connection, and good vibes.”

Sheridan’s connection to the Libertyville community runs deep. She was the first instructor to join Heather Fahrenkrog at Heather’s Gym 11 years ago. Since then, she’s inspired countless members with her unmatched energy, compassion, and dedication to helping others feel strong, supported and empowered.

As Sheridan steps into this new role, she brings with her a deep respect for the gym’s legacy and a bold vision for the future. Her passion for people and community will guide every step as she continues to build a space where wellness, connection, and good vibes are at the heart of everything.

For information, visit rpmzen.club.