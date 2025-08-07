Lake County Retired Teachers Association to meet

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Aug. 12 at Lambs Farm Magnolia Cafe and Bakery in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

The cost is $18 a person for the luncheon. A pre-luncheon get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

The speaker will be Mary Grace Sharp, who works for the Alzheimer’s Association. She is a program manager for education and volunteers. Many will encounter this debilitating disease among family and friends sometime ahead.

All retired educators are welcome to attend, and no reservations are necessary.