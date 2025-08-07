Gurnee Days celebration on tap for weekend

Eating contests were part of Gurnee Days last year, which took place at Viking Park. (Photo provided by Gurnee Park District)

GURNEE – On Aug. 9 and 10, Gurnee will come together to celebrate the end of summer for this year’s Gurnee Days celebration. Festival grounds at Viking Park open at noon Aug. 9.

Here is Saturday’s lineup:

Kids Zone - Noon to 5 p.m.: sponsored by Great Wolf Lodge. Activities include Chalk The Drive, Dunk Tank, Balloon Artist, Glitter Tattoos and Children’s Entertainment. Come enjoy Rock N’ Kids Shows at 1 p.m. and again at 2 p.m. as well as Animal Encounter Show at 3 p.m. and Foam Party from 4 to 5 p.m.

- Noon to 5 p.m.: sponsored by Great Wolf Lodge. Activities include Chalk The Drive, Dunk Tank, Balloon Artist, Glitter Tattoos and Children’s Entertainment. Come enjoy Rock N’ Kids Shows at 1 p.m. and again at 2 p.m. as well as Animal Encounter Show at 3 p.m. and Foam Party from 4 to 5 p.m. Exchange Club of Gurnee Rib Fest - Noon to 11 p.m.: The Gurnee Exchange Club’s Rib Fest and Rib Eating Contest (always a crowd favorite), are back this year. Rib Eating contest will take place in front of the band shell at 2 p.m.

- Noon to 11 p.m.: The Gurnee Exchange Club’s Rib Fest and Rib Eating Contest (always a crowd favorite), are back this year. Rib Eating contest will take place in front of the band shell at 2 p.m. Community Art Show - Noon to 9 p.m.: Take a break from outdoor activities and visit Viking Park’s Dance Hall to view the creativity and work of over 300 local community artists.

- Noon to 9 p.m.: Take a break from outdoor activities and visit Viking Park’s Dance Hall to view the creativity and work of over 300 local community artists. Bags Tournament - Noon: Sign up online, or the day of. Law Office of Judy K. Maldonado sponsors this year’s bags tournament.

- Noon: Sign up online, or the day of. Law Office of Judy K. Maldonado sponsors this year’s bags tournament. Gurnee Chamber of Commerce for Bingo : Kids’ Bingo will be played from noon to 1 p.m., with Adult Bingo from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m.. This year’s Bingo sponsors include BCU, Orthodontic Specialists of Lake County, and Dwells Automotive.

: Kids’ Bingo will be played from noon to 1 p.m., with Adult Bingo from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m.. This year’s Bingo sponsors include BCU, Orthodontic Specialists of Lake County, and Dwells Automotive. Ice Cream Eating Contest - 3 p.m.: A Gurnee Days tradition for all ages is the ice cream eating contest. Free to participate; those competing are encouraged to sign up online. Age groups include ages 5-7, ages 8-10, ages 11-13, ages 14-17 and 18 and older.

- 3 p.m.: A Gurnee Days tradition for all ages is the ice cream eating contest. Free to participate; those competing are encouraged to sign up online. Age groups include ages 5-7, ages 8-10, ages 11-13, ages 14-17 and 18 and older. K9 Demonstration - 4:30 p.m.: Gurnee Police Department will host and show off the K9 units’ skills with a demo on festival grounds.

- 4:30 p.m.: Gurnee Police Department will host and show off the K9 units’ skills with a demo on festival grounds. Live music: Starts on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. with Tim Gleason Whiskey Country Band, and ARRA will perform from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Starts on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. with Tim Gleason Whiskey Country Band, and ARRA will perform from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fireworks - 9 p.m.: The best fireworks show in Lake County closes out Saturday’s Gurnee Days festivities

On Aug. 10, the Gurnee Days traditions continue. Come out for another day of fun.

Car Show - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.: The annual Car Show features the nostalgia of classic cars, trucks, motorcycles and more.

- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.: The annual Car Show features the nostalgia of classic cars, trucks, motorcycles and more. Farmers Market - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Gurnee Days is proud to partner with Gurnee Farmers Market at Saratoga Square. The market will be moving from Saratoga Square to the Gurnee Days festival grounds in Viking Park.

- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Gurnee Days is proud to partner with Gurnee Farmers Market at Saratoga Square. The market will be moving from Saratoga Square to the Gurnee Days festival grounds in Viking Park. Gurnee Chamber of Commerce for Bingo : Family Bingo will be held on Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon, with Kids’ Loteria Bingo from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

: Family Bingo will be held on Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon, with Kids’ Loteria Bingo from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Community Art Show - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Take a break from outdoor activities and visit Viking Park’s Dance Hall to view the creativity and work of over 300 local community artists.

- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Take a break from outdoor activities and visit Viking Park’s Dance Hall to view the creativity and work of over 300 local community artists. Parade - Noon: Celebrate Gurnee at the annual Gurnee Days parade. The parade route begins at North Greenleaf Street and continues west on Old Grand Avenue. Leading the parade will be this year’s honoree, Martha Welton-Schmidt

- Noon: Celebrate Gurnee at the annual Gurnee Days parade. The parade route begins at North Greenleaf Street and continues west on Old Grand Avenue. Leading the parade will be this year’s honoree, Martha Welton-Schmidt Live music - 1:30 to 3 p.m.: 90s Pop Nation will perform.

Gurnee Days Food Vendors and Beer Garden

Food is available for purchase from noon to 11 p.m. Aug. 9 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 10. The Exchange Club of Gurnee’s Beer Garden will be open from noon to 11 p.m. Aug. 9 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 10.

For more information, visit - www.gurneedays.com.