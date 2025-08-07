Cops & Bobbers fishing competition unites kids, cops

Members of the Gurnee Police Department got a chance to interact with area kids during the event. (Photo provided by Gurnee Park District)

GURNEE– The Gurnee Police Department and Gurnee Park District teamed up for the third annual Cops & Bobbers event on July 23.

Sixty-three fishers ages 5 to 15 were in attendance. The Forest Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry SMILE ice cream provided free ice cream treats to help guests beat the heat.

Sgt. Pat Murray of the Gurnee Police Department led the project, with Gurnee Park District interns Ava Suarez, Citizen Schmitt, and Cynthia Blumer supporting event logistics and promotions under the guidance of Mary Lester, supervisor of community programming and events.

It was truly a team effort as volunteers from Warren Township, BCU and members of the Gurnee community assisted with check-in, games, and of course, fishing. The Gurnee Police Department awarded special prizes to nine winners across three age groups. It was a successful night with many exciting catches.

Winners

Ages 5 to 8

Cameron Lindsey-Perrera (“Most fish”)

Polly Eckert (“Smallest Fish”)

Emmeric Dunne (“Biggest Fish”)

Ages 9 to 11

Anna Palenski (“Most Fish”)

Ryne Bergman (“Smallest Fish”)

Arsim Ajrulla (“Biggest Fish”)

Ages 12 to 1

Starter Dalzot (“Most Fish”)

Andreia Mahrt (“Smallest Fish”)

Nicolas Buttita (“Biggest Fish”)