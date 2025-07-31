Volo Museum unlocks vault for its wildest, no reserve auction

Barbie’s Pink Convertible, custom-built by Walt Disney Studios and fully documented, is one of the items being auctioned by Volo Museum. (Photo by Jim Wojdyla)

Volo Museum is throwing open the doors to its legendary vault for the wildest online auction in its history and this time it’s all up for grabs.

The Volo Vault Online Auction will run from Aug. 1-7, with live bidding kicking off at 3 p.m. Aug. 1. All items will be sold to the highest bidder, regardless of price. That’s right: no reserve.

“We’ve opened the vault a few times over the years, but never like this” museum director Brian Grams said in a news release. “We’re always refreshing our museum with exciting new displays, and while it’s hard to part with these gems, it’s time to make room for what’s next.”

The Volo Museum is parting with some of its wildest, most outrageous vehicles and nostalgic treasures. These showstoppers, which have garnered millions of online views and drawn massive crowds, soon will be available to the next person or people who share their passion for preserving history in the most fun way possible.

Some of the featured lots include:

• A 14-foot tall, V8-powered shopping cart that seats eight

• Britney Spears’ Mercedes-Benz, once dubbed by TMZ as “the most dangerous car in L.A.”

• Barbie’s pink convertible, custom-built by Walt Disney Studios and fully documented

• A street-legal Bayliner boat built for land cruising

• A 10-passenger Radio Flyer wagon that is street-legal

• A 45-foot-tall, gas-powered antique Ferris wheel from the 1940s

• Vintage coin-op kiddie rides, arcade games, cast-metal carousel horses and much more.

“These aren’t just items, they’re conversation starters, marketing magnets and pieces of history you won’t find anywhere else,” marketing director Jim Wojdyla said in the release. “We’ve used them in countless parades and events and they are always a crowd favorite, but once the Grams family explained what is coming in and the new projects that we are starting to work on, I knew it was time to share them. We’ve had our fun and now it’s someone else’s turn to make memories … and great social media content.”

Featured items are listed at volocars.com/volofun/volovaultauction.

Bidders must have an eBay account to participate.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own museum-grade oddities and icons.

The Volo vault is open. Let the bidding begin.