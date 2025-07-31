American Legion invites veterans to special town hall in Gurnee

The American Legion, the nation’s largest veterans service organization, is bringing its System Worth Saving team to the area from Aug. 4-6 to ensure veterans are receiving the best health care possible at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center.

In its 22nd year, the SWS program is designed to achieve that goal with on-site visits around the U.S. During these visits, American Legion staff members and volunteers work hand in hand with VA staff on solutions.

The Chicago-area visit includes a town hall where all local military veterans are invited to attend and share their experiences with the VA. During the town hall, American Legion representatives, VA staff and others will be in attendance to address issues and questions raised by veterans related to their health care experiences at their local VA.

The town hall, which takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4, will be at American Legion Post Gurnee Post 771, 749 Milwaukee Ave., Gurnee. The event is free. No registration or RSVP is necessary.

Each year, the Legion’s Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation Commission conducts a series of site visits to VA medical facilities and regional offices across the country. While on-site, American Legion representatives meet with veterans, their families and VA administrators and employees to discuss issues and solutions. These observations are compiled into a System Worth Saving report that is distributed to VA officials, members of Congress and the public.