Lake County Board unites with counties nationwide to push key resolutions

Several Lake County Board members recently returned from the National Association of Counties Annual Conference in Philadelphia, where they participated in important policy discussions and helped advance county priorities on the national stage.

Lake County Board Vice Chair Mary Ross-Cunningham and board members Marah Altenberg, Jennifer Clark, Sara Knizhnik, Angelo Kyle, Paras Parekh and Gina Roberts joined thousands of county leaders from across the U.S. to engage in policy discussions and adopt resolutions that will guide NACo’s federal advocacy efforts for the coming year, according to a news release.

“NACo brings counties from across the country together to share ideas, elevate local issues and drive change at the federal level,” Sandy Hart, Lake County Board chair, said in the release. “Speaking with one voice helps ensure that the needs of our communities are clearly heard in national discussions.”

NACo has a resolutions process that provides counties a voice in shaping national policies. Lake County sponsored several resolutions that were adopted at the conference. The following will become part of NACo’s lobbying efforts and discussions with Congress and federal agencies.

Community-based violence intervention programs: A resolution urging Congress to increase financial support for programs that address the root causes of gun crime and reduce gun violence and violent crimes.

Railway safety: A resolution addressing public safety and environmental health concerns along rail lines that focuses on issues such as blocked crossings, freight train lengths and the routing of hazardous materials.

Election infrastructure: A resolution to restore federal funding for critical cybersecurity services and support to protect election infrastructure.

High-speed internet infrastructure: A resolution urging federal support and implementation of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program to expand broadband infrastructure in unserved and underserved areas.

Digital literacy programs: A resolution to expand funding for county-led and community-based programs that include digital skills training for workforce development, education, telehealth access and general technology confidence-building initiatives.

“I’ve been attending the NACo conference for many years and it’s always been an important way to bring our local concerns to the national stage,” Ross-Cunningham said in the release. “This year, I urged support for community-based programs that prevent gun violence because public safety starts at home and we need strong federal partnerships to make lasting change.”

“These resolutions address urgent infrastructure and technology challenges that affect not only Lake County but communities across the country,” District 15 board member Clark said in the release. “From railway safety to broadband access, these aren’t just technical issues, they’re critical to how people live, work and connect every day.”