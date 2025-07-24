Johnson invites residents and community organizations to Back-to-School Health Fair

State Sen. Adriane Johnson is inviting residents and community organizations to a Back-to-School Health Fair on July 30 where neighbors can enjoy free school supplies, health resources and more.

“Preparing for the new school year while celebrating the end of summer can be a busy, but exciting time for families,” said Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove. “I invite residents to our free health fair that will provide health resources and family-friendly activities to our community as we head into the new school year.”

The fair, in collaboration with state Rep. Rita Mayfield, Family First Health Center, Aetna and the North Chicago Public Library, will be from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 30, at the North Chicago Public Library located at 2100 Argonne Drive.

The community-focused event aims to support local families by providing health resources, school supplies and recreational activities as students prepare to return to the classroom. Attendees can enjoy backpack giveaways, free face painting, a bouncy house and food and refreshments and access valuable health and wellness resources from local service providers.