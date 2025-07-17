Woodland D-50 board appoints new member to fill vacancy

Woodland School District 50 held a special meeting July 7 as part of the process to fill a vacancy on the school board.

The board interviewed candidates in closed session and returned to open session to vote on a new member to fill the vacancy.

Michael Senol was appointed to the District 50 board and will take the oath of office July 24 at the regularly scheduled monthly meeting.

Senol is a longtime resident of Gurnee and a parent in the district. One of his sons has graduated from Woodland schools and one son is a student at Woodland Middle School.

In his letter of interest to the board, Senol explained how he has seen the positive impact Woodland schools have on a child’s academic growth and personal development and he wants every student to benefit from a strong, supportive and forward-thinking educational environment. He is committed to stakeholder engagement and respectful dialogue and believes real progress can be made by listening to diverse perspectives and working collaboratively to find solutions that reflect the needs of the entire learning community.

Senol will serve on the board until the April 2027 consolidated election.