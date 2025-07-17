Unincorporated residents eligible for flood insurance premium discounts

Property owners residing in unincorporated Lake County may be eligible to save an average of $273 a year on their flood insurance policies.

There are more than 548 flood insurance policies in unincorporated Lake County.

Through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Community Rating System program, residents within unincorporated Lake County who meet certain requirements are eligible for up to 20% savings on flood insurance premiums, according to a news release. This results in a potential annual total savings of $149,604 overall for residents across the county. Property owners should contact their flood insurance agent to obtain individual savings information.

Since 2008, Lake County has participated in the CRS program and received favorable ratings, saving property owners thousands of dollars on their policies. Lake County is required to create an Annual Evaluation Report to maintain the favorable rating.

Highlights from the report include:

• During the project year, Lake County continues to issue flood protection-related permits, including elevating structures and utilities as well as the addition of flow-through foundations. These improvements, required according to the Lake County Unified Development Ordinance, are designed to protect such structures from future flooding.

• The Lake County Stormwater Management Commission’s Watershed Management Board cost-share grant program helps fund local stormwater projects. The highest funding priority is flood damage and prevention/mitigation, but other project benefits are also included in funding decisions.

• Lake County works continuously with residents and coordinates with other agencies such as the Township Highway Commissioners and Lake County SMC to respond to drainage complaints affecting private properties.

View details of the Annual Evaluation Report here.