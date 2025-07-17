Letter: Just a thought ... about editors

To the Editor:

Do all editors feel how much they’re needed? Editors tend to a writer’s P’s and Q’s and also are knowledgeable in proper spelling and word formation.

Knowing where to place a comma helps the reader get a clear understanding of the sentence. The comma’s placement could change the meaning of a sentence. The editor can rearrange words so that readers are spared confusion and clearly understand the point being made by the writer. The editor is responsible for the content of the publication, what stories to run and the layout of the pages. They work with reporters to edit their work and choose which photos to use, if any.

It can be said that an editor is a mastermind of delivering the written word in a clear and precise fashion.

Do readers know that editors can “butter up” sentences to cause a softer deliverance to the reader? They also can choose words to transform technical information into wording that can be easily understood.

Do editors ever dream about question marks, periods, commas or exclamation points? Do all editors speak fluently because they know the ABCs of communication? Do they use dangling modifiers? Doesn’t dangling participles roll off our tongues better?

Many thanks to the editors. Or is it much thanks?

Linda Alexandra

Gurnee