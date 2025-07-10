Zengeler Cleaners completes 4-year remodeling, rebranding

LIBERTYVILLE – Zengeler Cleaners, the Midwest’s oldest and largest family-owned cleaner, announced the completion of a four-year remodeling and rebranding project for the company’s seven northern Illinois storefront locations.

The project included a makeover of the interior for each store along with an upgrade of the company’s production facilities while also moving the Northfield store to a more convenient location.

The project reaffirmed Zengeler Cleaners’ long-term commitment to northern Illinois while continuing the company’s history of reinvestment in the communities it serves, according to a news release.

“Zengeler Cleaners is very proud of the results of our multiyear, multimillion-dollar remodeling and rebranding project,” Tom Zengeler, president of Zengeler Cleaners, said in the release. “We have modernized the interior of our stores while adding new conveniences such as 24x7x365 automation at some locations. Perhaps most importantly, we have also upgraded our production facilities to ensure improved efficiency while continuing to only use environmentally friendly cleaning solvents and solutions. This is a ‘win-win-win’ for all concerned: our customers, the communities where our stores are located and for the company itself.”

The extensive reinvestment project began at the height of the pandemic. While many companies were cutting expenses during this period, Zengeler Cleaners saw the unique time as an opportunity to remodel and rebrand the stores while also improving customer convenience, productivity and operating capacity. As a result, the company now is properly positioned for success for many years to come, according to the release.

“One of Zengeler Cleaners’ core values has always been our commitment to the communities we serve,” Zengeler said. “This approach began when John Zengeler, my great-great-great-grandfather, founded the company in 1857 and is a belief that’s been passed down to every generation since. We remain just as committed to that approach today as he did when he founded the company.”

In a nod to Zengeler Cleaners’ long family history, in-store signage now features a pictorial collage of the company’s first four generations of leaders.

“I’m sure most of the four would have blushed at the thought of their pictures in the store,” said Tom Zengeler, the company’s fifth generation leader. “At the same time, I’m equally sure they would be quite proud of how we’ve continued to live by the same principles and values they passed down to us … and that’s a legacy we promise to live up to.”

Zengeler Cleaners has locations in Northbrook, Deerfield, Northfield, Hubbard Woods, Long Grove and two stores in Libertyville.