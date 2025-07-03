Winchester Road at Route 83 to close for intersection realignment

The Lake County Division of Transportation will close the intersection of Winchester Road and Illinois Route 83 beginning the morning of July 7. (Photo provided by the Lake County Department of Transportation)

GRAYSLAKE – The Lake County Division of Transportation will close the intersection of Winchester Road and Illinois Route 83 on the morning of Monday, July 7. The closure is expected to last about 90 days.

The closure is necessary for an improvement project designed to enhance safety.

The project includes:

• Replacing the existing stop-controlled intersection with a new traffic signal.

• Realigning the intersection so the roads will meet at a safer 90-degree angle with a significant vertical grade change.

• Installing a large box culvert to improve drainage and address flooding that previously caused road closures on the south leg of the intersection.

• Improving soil stability on the south leg to support the improved intersection.

The detour route is Midlothian Road to Peterson Road to Illinois Route 60. Local traffic will have access from Illinois Route 60 and from Midlothian Road. The intersection of Illinois Route 83 and Winchester Road will be closed to all traffic.