Grayslake Historical Society to meet for coffee, chat

GRAYSLAKE -- The Grayslake Historical Society invites all members of the community to attend a morning coffee and chat at 9 a.m. June 26 in the community room of the Grayslake Heritage Center, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake.

A society spokesman said the program is a time for friends and neighbors to sit and have coffee while discussing events and thoughts of the day.

There is no agenda, but a local storyteller will be on site to encourage conversation.

Registration is not required.

The free program is sponsored by the Grayslake Historical Society.