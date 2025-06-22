June 22, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesLocal EventsThe SceneThe First Hundred Miles

Grayslake Historical Society to meet for coffee, chat

Local storyteller to be on hand to encourage conversation

By Shaw Local News Network

GRAYSLAKE -- The Grayslake Historical Society invites all members of the community to attend a morning coffee and chat at 9 a.m. June 26 in the community room of the Grayslake Heritage Center, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake.

A society spokesman said the program is a time for friends and neighbors to sit and have coffee while discussing events and thoughts of the day.

There is no agenda, but a local storyteller will be on site to encourage conversation.

Registration is not required.

The free program is sponsored by the Grayslake Historical Society.

GrayslakeHistory
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois